LOOK: Throwback photos of Kathryn Bernardo from ‘Mara Clara’ remake

Kathryn's 'Mara Clara' co-star Dimples Romana says the photos were from one of the show's pivotal scenes

MANILA, Philippines – A series of never-before-seen photos of Kathryn Bernardo from the remake of the hit teleserye Mara Clara has been released online.

Dimples Romana shared the photo set on Tuesday, January 11, recalling that the pictures of a much younger Kathryn were taken when she was preparing for one of their biggest scenes for the series.

“Kath would’ve been maybe 15 or 16? So dreamy and always so beautiful,” Dimples captioned the Instagram post.

The veteran actress also praised Kathryn for how successful the younger actress has become in their industry. Mara Clara was Kathryn’s first major lead role. “Proud of you always babe. So happy seeing you soar so high and yet still have the same sweet, humble, and grounded vibe from when we were all just babies,” Dimples wrote.

Dimples played Alvira del Valle in the series, the biological mother of Kathryn’s character Mara. They were joined by Julia Montes, who played Clara.

In January 2021, Dimples, Kathryn, and Julia also had a mini-reunion to mark the anniversary of their friendship. “More than 10 years of friendship. Love you girls,” Julia wrote.

The Mara Clara series led by Kathryn and Julia, which aired in 2010, is a remake of the 1992 classic long-running teleserye of the same name, which starred Judy Ann Santos and Gladys Reyes. – Rappler.com