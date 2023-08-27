Ticket prices, seat plan: Kim Bum’s fan meetings in Manila, Cebu 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino K-drama fans! Viu Philippines announced on Friday, August 25, the ticket prices and seat plans for Kim Bum’ highly-anticipated return to the Philippines.

The South Korean actor is set to hold fan meetings at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on September 22 and at the Nustar Cebu Convention Center in Cebu on September 23.

The shows are part of the star’s Between U and Me tour, which will also have stops in Tokyo, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Seoul.

For the Manila stop, ticket prices range from P3,400 for the Balcony section to P11,000 for the MVP section.

All ticket holders will have access to the hi-bye session and take home an unsigned poster and photocard. Meanwhile, the group photo, signed Polaroid, and signed poster perks will be raffled to MVP, VIP A, and VIP B ticket holders only.

#BetweenUAndMe in Manila is real! Unlock exclusive experiences with our different ticket tiers! 🎫 Check out the details and start planning your unforgettable day with Kim Bum! ✨ pic.twitter.com/vWeNrS4AGL — Viu Philippines (@Viu_PH) August 25, 2023

For the Cebu stop, ticket prices range from P3,500 for the General Admission section to P11,000 for the MVP section. They also have the same fan benefits as the Manila stop.

Are you ready PH Bummies in Cebu for #BetweenUAndMe?! Unlock exclusive experiences with our different ticket tiers! 🎫 Check out the details and start planning your unforgettable day with Kim Bum! ✨ pic.twitter.com/j0vXMglDO3 — Viu Philippines (@Viu_PH) August 25, 2023

Tickets will be available to the public starting August 31, 2 pm via SM Ticket website and outlets nationwide. Meanwhile, UnionBank card holders can secure tickets early via the pre-selling happening on August 30, 10 am.

Kim, who rose to international fame after starring as one of the F4 members in the hit 2009 series Boys Over Flowers, previously visited the Philippines in 2009. He starred with Filipina actress Maja Salvador in a softdrink commercial.

Kim Bum’s other notable projects include Tale of the Nine Tailed, Law School, That Winter, The Wind Blows, Dream, and East of Eden. – Rappler.com