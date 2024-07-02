Ticket prices, seat plan: Kim Ji-won’s ‘BE MY ONE’ fan meeting in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets go on sale on July 21 at 12 pm for the general public

MANILA, Philippines – Concert promoter PULP Live World released on Tuesday, July 2, the ticket prices, seat plan, and perks for Kim Ji-won’s BE MY ONE fan meeting in Manila.

The South Korean actress’ fan meeting will be held on August 3 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

Prepare to be lovestruck by KIM JI WON! 🌟

Here's the official seat plan for her 2024 KIM JI WON 1ST FANMEETING <BE MY ONE> IN MANILA on August 3, 2024, at the @NewFrontierPh. Check out the seating options and choose your desired spot to experience this unforgettable event!… pic.twitter.com/oQdq77aR1G — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) July 2, 2024

Ticket prices are as follows:

Royalty – P10,500

VIP – P8,500

Orchestra A – P7,500

Loge – P7,000

Orchestra B – P6,500

Orchestra C – P5,500

Balcony – P3,500

The Unionbank presale will happen on July 20 from 10 am to 10 pm, while the general public will be able to secure their tickets on July 21 from 12 pm onwards. All tickets may be purchased via TicketNet online and physical TicketNet outlets.

All ticket types are entitled to a photo card set, souvenir show card, and a hi-bye opportunity with the Queen of Tears actress.

Signed posters will be raffled off to those seated in the Royalty, VIP, Orchestra A, Loge, and Orchestra B sections, while those in Royalty and VIP sections will get the chance to receive signed polaroids. Meanwhile, only Royalty ticket holders are entitled to a group photo opportunity Kim Ji-won.

Kim Ji-won is a South Korean actress best known for her roles in the Korean dramas Queen of Tears, Fight For My Way, and My Liberation Notes, among others.

Her BE MY ONE fan meeting comes just months after her Queen of Tears co-star Kim Soo-hyun wrapped up his Eyes on You fan meeting in Manila on June 29. – Rappler.com