Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner dating – reports

The two are supposedly keeping it casual

MANILA, Philippines – It would appear that Timothée Chalamet is now keeping up with the Kardashians.

The Dune star has reportedly started dating Kylie Jenner, according to multiple reports.

Quoting an anonymous source, Entertainment Tonight reported that the two are “keeping things casual,” though Kylie is having fun with Timothée so far.

The make-up mogul and youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister is relatively fresh from a breakup. In January, Us Weekly reported that Kylie and rapper Travis Scott split up after being in an on-again-off-again relationship since 2017.

Kylie and Travis share two kids: Stormi, born in 2018, and Aire, born in 2022.

Timothée previously dated actress and model Lily-Rose Depp – the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis – from 2018 to 2020. He has also been linked to Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, and to Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez.

Timothée and Kylie have yet to confirm or go public with their relationship. – Rappler.com