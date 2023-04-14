Tippy dos Santos, Eva Patalinjug among 2022 Bar Exam passers

The two women are on the list of 3,992 Bar Exam passers released by the Supreme Court

MANILA, Philippines – A singer and a beauty queen were among the crop of new lawyers-to-be as Tippy dos Santos and Eva Pantalinjug passed the 2022 Bar Examinations.

The two were included in the list of 3,992 Bar Exam passers released by the Supreme Court on Friday, April 14. A total of 9,183 aspiring lawyers took the exam, held in November 2022.

On Instagram, Tippy’s husband Miguel Porcuna celebrated her achievement, sharing a photo of her from her law school graduation and saying “Called it.”

“Congratulations my love! No doubt since day one! Nowhere but up, and I am excited for what’s in store for you!” he wrote.

In an interview with ABS-CBN’s MJ Felipe, Tippy said that she never dreamed of becoming a lawyer, but in law school, she found a place where she belonged.

She said that her achievement was something she couldn’t have done without her support system.

“I’d like to say I’m proud of myself, but I’d also like to say that I’d never be able to achieve anything, achieve what I have done, what I have achieved without the people around me who have really helped me: my friends in law school, yung pamilya ko (my family), yung asawa ko (my husband). Lahat yun talagang sila yung nagbibigay sakin ng lakas (they really gave me strength,” she said.

She also reassured those who didn’t pass the exam and encouraged them to keep trying.

“I remember waiting for the results and sinasabi lang sakin (I’d be told), if you don’t make it now, if you don’t make it the second time around, if you don’t make it the third time around, once you make it, parepareho lang naman ang tawag sa mga pumapasa ng bar. Abogado pa rin (those who pass the bar are called the same thing. All lawyers),” she said.

Meanwhile, Eva, who is also a registered nurse, posted a screenshot of the list of bar exam passers, and her name on it.

“Finally, ATTY. EVA PSYCHEE S. PATALINJUG, R.N,” she wrote.

Tippy is a stage actress, singer, and former MYX VJ. She is known for performing “Dati” with Sam Concepcion and Quest, the song that won the 2013 PhilPop Music Festival. She graduated from the University of the Philippines College of Law in August 2022.

Eva won the title of Binibining Pilipinas Grand International in 2018 and is the national director of the Hiyas ng Pilipinas pageant. She graduated from the University of San Carlos College of Law in June 2022.

Tippy, Eva, and the other 2022 Bar Exam passers will become full-fledged lawyers after the oath-taking and roll-signing of new lawyers on May 2. – Rappler.com