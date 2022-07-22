Tirso Cruz III officially assumes position as FDCP chair

NEW CHAIR. Tirso Cruz III arrives at the offices of the Film Development Council of the Philippines as he transitions to his role as the agency's chair.

Tirso takes over from Liza Diño, who served the agency from 2016 to 2020

MANILA, Philippines – Tirso Cruz III officially assumed his position as chair of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) on Thursday, July 21.

In photos posted on FDCP’s Facebook, the veteran actor toured the agency’s offices accompanied by his daughter Djanin Cruz, director Jose Javier Reyes, lawyers Patricia Lejano and Chris Liquigan, and former FDCP chair and CEO Liza Diño, who led the agency from 2016 to 2020.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Liza said “It’s been a true honor to serve this industry that I love so much, for the last six years.”

The 70-year-old actor was sworn into his new post by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr on July 5.

Tirso is an award-winning singer and actor known for his work in films such as Bilangin mo ang Bituin sa Langit, and Kahit Buhay Ko, and the long-running series Ang Probinsyano.

He was also part of the iconic showbiz love team “Guy and Pip” opposite Nora Aunor, starring with her in smash hit films such as Guy and Pip and Till We Meet Again. – Rappler.com