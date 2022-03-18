Tom Hiddleston is engaged to Zawe Ashton – reports

The former Broadway co-stars are tying the knot after three years of dating

MANILA, Philippines – Loki is getting hitched! Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston will be tying the knot with girlfriend and playwright Zawe Ashton after three years of dating, according to reports from PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and Entertainment Tonight.

Rumors on their engagement circulated after the couple walked the red carpet of the British Academy Film Awards together on Monday, March 14, with Ashton, 31, donning a large, oval-shaped diamond ring on her finger.

The Loki star, 41, and actress got close after co-starring in the 2019 Tony-nominated Broadway play Betrayal, which was a revival of Harold Pinter’s 1978 dramatic work about an extramarital affair told in reverse chronology. It was reported that the pair allegedly started dating after production for the play ended.

The pair was spotted taking a romantic swim in Ibiza in September 2021, a month before they made their red carpet debut together at the Tony Awards. Other than that, Hiddleston has kept his personal life and relationships mostly under the radar.

Hiddleston’s last relationship was with British actress Susanna Fielding from 2008 to 2011. Hiddleston and singer Taylor Swift dated for three months in the latter part of 2016. – Rappler.com