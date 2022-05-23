‘Happily ever after’: Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian are officially married

MANILA, Philippines – Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian just got legally married in Portofino, Italy on Sunday, May 22.

In matching Instagram posts, the pair showed off their lavish wedding ceremony, complete with a passionate kiss to seal the deal.

“Absolute heaven,” wrote Khloé, Kourtney’s sister, under her post.

“Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Barker,” Kourtney wrote in a separate post.

The news comes after reports that Travis and Kourtney had unofficially wed two times.

On April 4, the couple held a surprise wedding ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Kourtney clarified that she and Travis did not get a marriage license then.

Over a month later, on May 17, the pair shared identical photos of themselves on Instagram in a car with a “Just Married” sign, appearing to have wed again. The two were again congratulated by family members and close friends, with Kourtney’s sister Khloe writing “KRAVIS FOREVER” in the comments section.

Travis and Kourtney first confirmed their relationship in February 2021 and announced their engagement in October the same year. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

