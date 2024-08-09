Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris for bust-up with security guard

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Paris 2024 Olympics - Basketball - Men's Semifinal - France vs Germany - Bercy Arena, Paris, France - August 08, 2024. Travis Scott during the semifinal. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Several French media had reported that Scott was drunk

PARIS, FRANCE – Grammy-nominated hip hop star Travis Scott was arrested on Friday at Paris’ luxury Georges V hotel for unspecified violence against a security guard, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Police arrested Scott, 33, after the security guard had tried to break up a fight between the rapper and his bodyguard, prosecutors said, adding a criminal investigation had been opened.

Reuters could not immediately reach Scott’s representatives for comment.

In June, Scott was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges after a disturbance on a yacht in Miami Beach, Florida, local police said at the time. – Rappler.com