‘A shining star’: Celebrities, friends pay tribute to late ‘AGT’ star Nightbirde

The 'AGT' judges remember the late 'It's Okay' singer for being a 'true inspiration to all'

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrities and colleagues of Jane Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, took to social media to remember the America’s Got Talent (AGT) star after she passed away on Saturday, February 19.

Fellow colleagues and contestants honored the singer-songwriter with personal tributes and memories and expressed their grief over the loss of the inspirational singer.

The show’s official account released a statement to honor the star: “Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”

Similarly, AGT host Terry Crews paid his tributes on Instagram and wrote: “We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde’s Passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such [a] difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde.”

Three out of the four AGT judges also honored Nightbirde and shared their thoughts on the contestant who was a “bright inspirational light.”

“@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives. We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard, and known her,” Howie Mandel wrote.

Mandel’s fellow AGT judge and German-American model Heidi Klum posted an Instagram story with a picture of Nightbirde during her iconic audition and a short caption that says, “We love you. Rest in peace @nightbirde.”

Modern Family actress and AGT host Sofia Vergara shared a photo on her Instagram stories from Nightbirde’s page in which she announced her withdrawal from the AGT to focus on her health.

“Rest in power @nightbirde. We lost a shining star today 💔 you were a true inspiration to all. Sending so much love to all of Nightbirde’s family and friends. She was something special ❤️❤️❤️,” Vergara wrote.

American television journalist and former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who interviewed Nightbirde back in November 2021, shared a tweet to remember the late singer.

“@_nightbirde was a gift. To me to you to us. She showed strength despite weakness…she worshiped the present ability to love and be loved. I will live her lesson best I can. Rest in peace, beautiful friend. #nightbirde,” the tweet read.

Nightbirde received the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell in June 2021, after performing her own viral hit “It’s Okay.” This allowed her to advance to the semi-finals of the show.

The hopeful but somber ballad talks about her struggles in battling an aggressive form of cancer in her lungs, liver, and spine. Unfortunately, Nightbirde decided to withdraw from the competition two months later as she announced that her health had “taken a turn for the worse.” However, she reassured her fans and said that she was “pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

She has also released other inspirational songs on her Youtube channel such as “Fly” and “Girl in a Bubble,” which have amassed 231,000 and one million views, respectively. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.