Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to baseball player Cole Tucker – reports

The engagement comes after two years of dating

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the start of something new! High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to boyfriend and baseball player Cole Tucker, according to US media.

PEOPLE Magazine and E! News reported the engagement.

Dating speculations involving Hudgens, 34, and Tucker, 26 started in November 2020 after they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles. Hudgens confirmed their relationship via Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2021, posting a photo of them kissing with the caption: “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.”

In November 2021, The Princess Switch star brought Tucker as her red carpet date at the premiere of Tick…Tick… Boom!.

On The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress-singer said that the two were introduced in a Zoom meditation group call, and that she had made the first move. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move,” she said.

Hudgens’ last relationship was with Elvis star Austin Butler, whom she dated for almost nine years. The two broke up in January 2020. Prior, she dated HSM co-star Zac Efron from 2005 to 2010. – Rappler.com