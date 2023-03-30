Vanessa Hudgens is named Philippines’ global tourism ambassador

COURTESY CALL. Vanessa Hudgens attends a courtesy call at Malacañang Palace with presidential creative communications adviser Paul Soriano, Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – Vanessa Hudgens has been named a global tourism ambassador for the Philippines, receiving the title in a conferment ceremony at the Malacañang Palace on March 30.

The Filipino-American actress met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, and Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications (OPACC) Paul Soriano.

The title recognizes Vanessa’s “contributions to help promote the Philippines as one of the world’s best tourism destinations.”

Vanessa is currently in the Philippines to shoot a travel documentary directed by Paul.

The documentary will be shot in Palawan and Manila, and will focus on the relationship between Vanessa, her sister Stella, and their Filipina mother Gina.

In line with this, the OPACC and DOT plans to produce a documentary highlighting Hudgens’ homecoming to the Philippines. The aim of the documentary is to reconnect the Fil-Am actress with her roots and at the same time promote the country’s tourism industry.

Vanessa is known for playing the lead role of Gabriella Montex in the hit film series High School Musical. Since then, she’s starred in films such as The Princess Switch series, Spring Breakers, and Tick, Tick…Boom!. – Rappler.com