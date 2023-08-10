Veteran actor Robert Arevalo dies at 85

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

From 'Valiente' to 'Ang Larawan,' Arevalo starred in many hit shows and films throughout his career

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran screen actor Robert Averalo has died on Thursday morning, August 10, at the age of 85, his daughter Anna Ylagan disclosed in a Facebook post on the same day.

“Praise God for His mercy and grace. We are grateful that He has given us the best Papa one can ever wish for. Thank you for loving us the way you did, Pa,” Anna wrote.

Her post also shared details of her father’s wake, which will be held at Arlington Chapels, Araneta Avenue from Saturday, August 12 to Sunday, August 13.

Born Robert Francisco Ylagan, Arevalo had a long and fruitful career in both film and television. He has acted in box office hits such as The Vizconde Massacre Story, Working Girls, and Ang Larawan, as well as in popular series such as FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, May Bukas Pa, and Valiente.

He was married to actress Barbara Perez, with whom they had three children. – Rappler.com