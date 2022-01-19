Veteran comedian Don Pepot dies

The comic actor succumbed to acute respiratory failure brought on by COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran comedian Ernesto Fajardo, better known as Don Pepot, died Tuesday evening, January 18 at the age of 88, his son Michael Fajardo confirmed on Facebook.

According to Michael, Ernesto succumbed to acute respiratory failure brought on by COVID-19.

A recipient of the FAMAS Lou Salvador Sr. Memorial Award in 2005 for his contributions to the film industry, Ernesto’s career as a comic actor spanned decades, starting with the movie Show Business in 1964. He has appeared in hits such as Shake Rattle & Roll V, Oki Doki Doc: The Movie, and S2pid Luv. His final project was Si Agimat,Si Enteng Kabisote at Si Ako for the 2012 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Ernesto’s wake at Solennelle Funeral Homes in Valenzuela City will be open to the public on Saturday, January 22. – Rappler.com