Veteran entertainment journalist Mario Dumaual dies

The ABS-CBN mainstay had been battling various health issues since suffering cardiac arrest in June

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran entertainment journalist Mario Dumaual died on Wednesday, July 5, a month after he suffered a heart attack that put him in critical care. He was 64.

According to a statement on his Facebook page, Mario died of septic shock.

Mario battled various health problems since suffering a heart attack in early June. According to a fundraising post shared by various celebrities on Tuesday, July 4, he was also diagnosed with a fungal infection and was confined to the intensive care unit (ICU), where he underwent dialysis and remained under non-invasive ventilation.

Mario started his career as a technical writer, working for what was then known as the Ministry of Agriculture, and later on for a financing company and shipping line.

He got into showbiz news covering the Manila International Film Festival for the Times Journal in 1982.

In an interview on Magandang Buhay in 2016, Mario shared that he was a columnist for alternative media outlet Ang Pahayagang Malaya when he was invited to join ABS-CBN, becoming part of the first-ever TV Patrol newscast in 1987.

It was with the network that he would build his showbiz reporting career, eventually becoming the face of ABS-CBN’s entertainment news.

He was recently awarded the Joe Quirino Memorial Award at the 5th EDDYs or Entertainment Editor’s Choice in November 2022. In January 2023, he was honored with a star on the German Moreno Walk of Fame at Eastwood City.

He is survived by his wife, Cherie, and their five children: Luigi, Miguel, Maxine, William, and Thessa. – Rappler.com