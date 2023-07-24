Vice Ganda calls Michael V ‘idol’ as Kapuso, Kapamilya party together at GMA Gala

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – What happens after the end of the television war between ABS-CBN Corporation and GMA Network Incorporated?

There are reunions and meeting new friends between Kapamilya and Kapuso talents, of course, aside from major collaborations between the two media organizations.

On Saturday, July 22, Kapamilya comedian Vice Ganda called Kapuso artist Michael V his “idol” after their encounter during the GMA Gala 2023 at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

On his Twitter account, he called “Meeting Bitoy” one of his five “best moments” at the grand event.

My best moments at the GMA Gala:

1. Catching up with Bea and Dom in their suite before the event

2. Hanging with my Kapuso GenZ friends

3. Meeting Bitoy

4. Meeting Lyn Ching and learning that we’re neighbors

5. Zeinab and Toni Fowler reconciliation at the after party ❤️ — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) July 23, 2023

Vice Ganda finally meets Kapuso comedy genius Michael V. at the #GMAGala2023. Look HERE:https://t.co/Jli8UCRg2R — GMA Network (@gmanetwork) July 23, 2023

Michael V and Vice Ganda have both indicated their wish to be together in one show or project, including GMA’s longest running comedy show, Bubble Gang.

On top of Vice Ganda’s best moments list was “Catching up with Bea and Dom in their suite before the event.” Bea Alonzo, a former Kapamilya for around two decades, became a Kapuso star a year after ABS-CBN lost its franchise in 2020.

In an interview at the red carpet, the comedian said he was excited to be able to see old friends again as well as meet new ones.

“Nakakatuwa (It’s fun) to be able to meet all these wonderful people, to be able to see our friends again na ‘di na namin nakikita (whom I haven’t seen for a while), and to be able to mingle with them,” Vice Ganda said, as quoted by ABS-CBN.

Another Vice Ganda best moment was meeting GMA news presenter Lyn Ching. It turns out both are neighbors.

Other best moments Vice Ganda cited were: “Hanging with my Kapuso GenZ friends,” and “Zeinab and Toni Fowler reconciliation at the after-party.”

Meantime, Jasmine Curtis-Smith also expressed joy over being with her Kapamilya sister, Anne Curtis, at the GMA Gala.

“It’s so nice kasi we’re finally under one roof and we’re experiencing one event together. And it’s nice to feel that there’s no network war this evening. Ang saya (It’s fun). Finally, magkasama kami sa isang (we’re together in one) gala night,” the actress said, as quoted by GMA.

GMA CEO Felipe Gozon on June 28 declared an end to the two former fierce competitors’ broadcast war after ABS-CBN’s noon variety show It’s Showtime moved from TV5 to GMA’s free tv channel, GTV. This was after Manny Pangilinan’s Kapatid network took in Tito, Vic, Joey, and the other Legit Dabarkads’ E.A.T. starting July 1.

ABS-CBN is no longer a broadcast station after the Duterte administration ordered its free-to-air frequencies shut down following the expiration of its broadcast franchise. The Kapamilya organization is now focused on content creation and distributing these to companies that have free-to-air channels as well as digital platforms here and abroad. – Rappler.com