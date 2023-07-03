Vice Ganda on partner Ion’s proposal: ‘Hinayaan kong talunin ng takot ‘yung saya’

The host-comedian gets real about the struggles of LGBTQ+ couples getting engaged

MANILA, Philippines – Comedian-host Vice Ganda got emotional as he opened up about getting engaged to partner Ion Perez, shedding light on the struggles that LGBTQ+ couples face about seemingly normal milestones.

In the Sunday, July 2 episode of Everybody Sing, the show featured engaged couples as contestants. As Vice Ganda was interviewing Manel and Nikko about their relationship and proposal, the Unkabogable Star couldn’t help but relate it to his own experience.

“Naiinggit ako, kasi hindi ganon yung naramdaman ko nung nag-propose sa akin si Ion. Naiinis ako kasi hinayaan kong talunin ng takot ‘yung dapat saya kong naramdaman. Sobrang dami nang sinasabi sa amin tungkol sa amin, nanakawan ako ng joy,” he expressed.

(I felt envious because I didn’t feel that same joy when Ion proposed to me. It frustrates me that I allowed fear to overpower the joy I was supposed to feel. I let people’s remarks about our relationship get to me, so much so that I was robbed of happiness.)

The host further reflected on the challenges they faced as an LGBTQ+ couple, and how heterosexual couples don’t go through the same thing.

“‘Di ba sa inyo ang sarap ng normal, kasi ang normal niyan sa paningin nang marami, ‘yung lalaki at babae. Pero sa’min ‘di normal ‘yung tingin sa’min,” he went on.

(You know how delightful it is to have a ‘normal’ relationship, since ‘normal’ to most people means a man and a woman. But for us, our relationship is not seen as normal by other people.)

Vice Ganda admitted to feeling overwhelmed with emotions when Ion kneeled down and gave him the engagement ring; he said he was so overwhelmed, he had even asked for all footage of that moment to be deleted.

“Nanginig talaga ako. Kasi kayo ang sarap-sarap n’yan, ‘di ba mayroon kayong remembrance, mayroon kayong pictures, [at] videos. Ako, ang una kong nasabi sa mga kasama namin, burahin niyo yung videos kasi ayoko siyang kumalat. Takot na takot ako. ‘Pag kumalat na naman ‘yan, ibabash na naman nila si Ion, ibabash na naman nila ako. Na ‘di i-hohonor ‘yung love,” he said.

(I was trembling. It must feel wonderful for you because you have those memories, pictures, and videos. But when Ion proposed, the first thing I told our friends was to delete the videos because I didn’t want them to spread. I was so afraid. If they circulated, critics would bash Ion and me, and our love will be disrespected again.)

However, Vice Ganda was grateful that despite his requests, one friend still kept a video of the proposal. In the end, he decided to not share it with the public to avoid any drama.

“Ito ‘yung pinakamagandang bagay sa buhay ko. [Kapag] isi-share ko ‘yun sa mundo tapos babastusin lang nila? Akin na lang ‘yun. At least may natitira sa aking maganda.,” Vice shared.

(This is the most beautiful thing in my life. But if I share it with the world, I’m afraid they will just disrespect it. So I’ll keep it for myself. At least, I’ll have something beautiful left.)

It was in February 2022 when Vice Ganda and Ion revealed that they had gotten engaged in February 2020 and had undergone a wedding commitment ceremony in Las Vegas in October 2021. The celebrity couple also previously opened up about how they had kept mum about their relationship for fear of being ridiculed.

Vice Ganda and Ion first confirmed their relationship in 2019. – with additional reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.