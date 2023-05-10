Vickie Rushton expecting first child with Jason Abalos

SOON-TO-BE PARENTS. Vickie Rushton and Jason Abalos are expecting their first child.

Vickie shares a clip from an ultrasound on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Vickie Rushton and Jason Abalos are set to be parents soon as Vickie is pregnant with their first child.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 9, the beauty queen shared a video clip from an ultrasound. In the caption, she wrote: “The first time we saw you.”

She also quoted 1 Samuel 1:27 from the Bible: “For this child we have prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of our hearts.”

Vickie has yet to share her baby’s due date.

Vickie and Jason tied the knot in September 2022, after ten years of dating. – Rappler.com