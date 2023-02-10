Victor Consunji accuses ex-wife Maggie Wilson of harassment, bullying

VICTOR CONSUNJI. The construction heir speaks up on his rift with estranged wife Maggie Wilson.

MANILA, Philippines – Construction heir Victor Consunji on Friday, February 10, vowed to take legal action against his estranged wife, model Maggie Wilson, whom he accused of engaging in “systematic harassment and bullying” of his family, friends, colleagues, and rumored partner Rachel Carrasco.

Victor said in a statement on Friday, February 10, that he decided to speak up “in light of recent events and increased malicious online attacks” by Maggie, and that he had he tried to remain silent even as Maggie “debased herself through her social media posts and stories.”

“However, having said that, the persistent prodding and dissemination of misinformation by Ms. Wilson warrants at least a simple asservation of facts,” he said.

Victor enumerated the legal cases against his ex-wife, including adultery, cyber libel, as well as civil cases. He added that her relatives are in violation of a lease contract as they are occupying his property.

Amid these cases, Victor accused Maggie of being a fugitive, “unwilling to face judgment, fleeing as an admission of her own guilt.”

‘Trial by publicity’

“While previously I would have agreed to an amicable separation and settlement, Ms. WIlson’s behavior to deliberately disrupt my son’s peace and to provoke, threaten, and subject me, Ms. Carrasco, or the people around us to a trial by publicity will fail to yield her any financial or personal gain,” he said.

He added that he will be enforcing their existing prenuptial agreement “strictly and without further consideration.”

“Lastly, in all of this, I will protect my family, my children, and my loved ones,” he said, adding that he will take appropriate legal action against Maggie’s supposed attacks.

While Victor did not mention any specific incidents in his statement, it comes just days after Maggie took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 7 to call out “authorities” who supposedly went to her home in Taguig to arrest her.

Maggie, who has been in Singapore based on her social media posts, said on Tuesday that it was her sister who faced the authorities. She added that they allegedly stationed themselves outside her house until midday the following day.

Maggie’s questions

She responded to Victor’s statement on Friday, posting on Instagram stories a list of rhetorical questions pertaining to his claims.

She questioned Victor’s claims of being initially “amicable,” his mention of an existing prenuptial agreement, allegations of swindled investments and unrecovered funds, and the basis of his adultery charges against her.

She also mentioned threats of firearms being used and a son not being allowed to speak to his mother.

“Isn’t it strange that complainants have published a statement but have deliberately failed to mention that they have received full cooperation from the defendant’s legal team and that the purported cases are at the submission stage for redetermination by the Department of Justice?” Maggie askes.

She ended her post with a question posed for herself, appearing to justify her speaking up throughout their separation.

“If you had a platform, the resources, and the support to fight for women and children and raise awareness in the Philippines and across the world, would you feel that it’s your duty to fight and be a voice for thousands of people who are going through something (if not worse) even in the face of death?” she said.

Maggie and Victor announced their split in September 2021, more than a decade after they married in 2010. At the time, the separation seemed amicable.

However, just months later in December 2021, Maggie took to social media to claim that she was refused time with their son Connor on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, despite a previous agreement.

Since then, Maggie has taken to social media multiple times to air her side on their separation.

In March 2022, she said that she was denied photos from Connor’s birthday party. In July 2022, she expressed fear for her safety, saying that Victor’s staff allegedly entered her home “illegally,” with a court order granting Maggie a 72-hour temporary restraining order (TRO) against Victor and his staff.

In August 2022, months after Victor filed adultery charges against her, she accused him of being the one who had an affair and said that she received a motion for the issuance of a gag order. – Rappler.com