[WATCH] Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on Robredo: ‘She inspires us to hope again’

MISS UNIVERSE 2018. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray speaks at the miting de avance of Leni Robredo and Kiko Panglinan in Makati on May 7, 2022.

The beauty queen says the spirit of volunteerism evident in the Robredo campaign 'is what happens when a leader inspires a generation not just with words but with consistent actions'

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray took the stage at the miting de avance of presidential candidate Leni Robredo and his running mate Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan in Makati City on Saturday, May 7.

In her message, the beauty queen, who had earlier endorsed Robredo, described the presidential aspirant as a “once-in-a-generation leader” and a “bearer of hope and change.”

“See how she inspires us to hope again,” Catriona said.

She noted that the spirit of volunteerism evident in the Robredo campaign “is what happens when a leader inspires a generation not just with words but with consistent actions.”

Watch her full message here.