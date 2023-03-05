WATCH: Nadine Lustre opens up about childhood, start of showbiz career 

'I knew I loved performing, even when I was a little girl, and it was something I’ve always wanted to do. But where I’m at now, it's not something that I expected,' says Nadine.

MANILA, Philippines – Nadine Luste got candid about how her childhood inspired her to become a performer, adding that she’s grateful for the highs and lows in her career.

In a nearly 10-minute vlog posted on Friday, March 3, Nadine looked back on her younger self – describing herself as boyish and admitting that she fears ghosts.

She recalled that her childhood interests in anime led her to dream of becoming a manga artist and voice actor in the future, as well as being a painter.

The 29-year-old star also narrated how her parents influenced her passion for music. “Music was such a big part of my childhood, my mom listens to a lot of pop, my dad listens to a lot of genres. I like to believe I have a good taste in music and it’s all thanks to my parents,” she said.

The singer-actress then opened up about how she stepped foot in the entertainment industry, sharing clips from her first showbiz commitments. Nadine said that even then, she enjoyed doing these singing, dancing, and acting gigs. “It was fun, it didn’t feel like I was working,” she said.

Having started in the industry young, Nadine had to make some sacrifices in her life, saying that she felt “frustrated” when she wasn’t able to experience high school. “Eventually, I got over it,” she said.

While Nadine admitted that she didn’t imagine herself to be in the entertainment industry, she attributed her success to her parents who believed in her potential and inspired her to pursue this career.

“I knew I loved performing, even when I was a little girl, and it was something I’ve always wanted to do. But where I’m at now, iIt’s not something that I expected…. [My family] encouraged me to go out there and kind of show myself,” she said.

According to Nadine, she has learned to embrace the ups and downs in her life. “I understand that all of this had to happen for me to become this person,” she said. “I realized that what I’m doing is pretty amazing…. It’s tough, but I know that this is my dream.”

The artist said that while she’s “still figuring out a lot of things,” she’s happy with where she is now. “I can’t wait for the rest of my life to unfold. I don’t know where this road is gonna take me but one thing’s for sure, the girl on your screen right now is loving every minute of it,” she said.

Nadine starred in movies Never Not Love You, Ulan, Indak, and Greed, and television series On The Wings of Love and Till I Met You. Her latest movie was the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival entry Deleter, where she took home the Best Actress award. – Rappler.com