‘Vincenzo’ actor Na Chul dies at 36

NA CHUL. The actor is known for his roles in 'Vincenzo' and 'Weak Hero Class 1'

The actor had been reportedly receiving treatment for deteriorating health

MANILA, Philippines – Korean actor Na Chul, known for his appearances in Vincenzo and Weak Hero Class 1, died on Saturday, January 21. He was 36.

His death was confirmed by “entertainment industry officials” in a report on Star News Korea, saying that he had been receiving treatment for deteriorating health. Meanwhile, Allkpop reported that the actor died “due to exacerbated health issues.”

Korean actress Kim Go-eun, who co-starred with him in Little Women, was among those who mourned his death.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, she shared photos of Na Chul, describing him as “the best actor ever” and “the most amazing man, dad, husband, son, friend.”

According to Allkpop, his funeral procession will be held on January 23.

Na Chul started out as a theater actor before breaking into TV and film. He recently starred in the 2021 disaster comedy film Sinkhole. His other acting credits include Everybody’s Diary, Once Upon a Small Town, Jirisan, D.P, and Hospital Playlist 2. – Rappler.com