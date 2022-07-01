Anime voice actors Ayana Taketatsu, Yuki Kaji to welcome first child together

MANILA, Philippines – Anime voice actors Ayana Taketatsu of K-On! and Yuki Kaji of Attack on Titan are expecting their first child together! The couple announced the good news through handwritten letters posted on their respective Twitter and Instagram accounts on Thursday, June 30.

“We would like to inform you that we have been given a new life,” reads Kaji’s translated announcement.

According to the couple, they initially thought of sharing the news after Taketatsu had given birth safely, but decided to announce it earlier because of possible work schedule conflicts in the future.

The content of the couple’s letters are generally similar with little variations. Kaji wrote that he was happy about growing a family but was also confused about feeling the “weight of the responsibility of becoming a parent” for the first time. Meanwhile, Taketatsu shared that her physical condition is stable and she is doing well every day, and would still like to continue with her “favorite work as much as possible while being careful.”

“We look forward to your continued support for our activities as two voice actors,” Kaji wrote in Japanese, thanking their fans as he ended his letter.

The couple tied the knot on June 23, 2019, which was also Taketatsu’s birthday.

Yuki Kaji is a Japanese actor, voice actor, and singer. He has performed in several anime series, films, video games, and live action movies since 2006. He is known for his voice acting as lead star Eren Yeager on hit anime series Attack on Titan, which won him two awards in 2014 – Best Voice Actor in the 36th Anime Grand Prix and Best Actor in the 8th Seiyu Awards.

Ayana Taketatsu is a Japanese voice actress and singer. She has voice acted and dubbed in various anime films and series, video games, and live-actions since 2009. One of her most prominent performances is her voice acting as Azusa Nakano in K-On!. Taketatsu also started her singing career in 2012 as a member of the music group Hokago Tea Time and has participated in seven singles and one album. In 2010, she won Best Musical Performance with her music group in the 4th Seiyu Awards.

The couple has also worked together in Star Driver, Guilty Crown, High School DxD, and Pop Team Epic. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.