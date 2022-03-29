‘Thank you, Lord’: Willie Revillame tests negative for cancer

Revillame's doctors found polyps in his stomach and colon, which were initially suspected to be cancerous

MANILA, Philippines – Willie Revillame revealed in the Monday, March 28 episode of Wowowin that he has been cleared of cancer, days after he asked the public for prayers for his health.

The TV host recalled the phone conversation he had with his doctor earlier that day. “Sabi niya, ‘O, Willie, kumusta ka? Sobra kang magdasal. Good news, negative ka sa cancer,” he shared.

([The doctor] said, ‘Willie, how are you? You should pray hard. Good news that you tested negative for cancer.)

Revillame then thanked all his supporters who prayed for his well-being. He also admitted that he already braced himself for any outcome of his tests, but is still grateful for the result. “Sabi ko nga, I’m ready. If worse comes to worst, o-operahan ako, puputulin ‘yung bituka ko, ready naman ako. Ganon talaga ang buhay,” he said.

(As I’ve said, I’m ready. If worse comes to worst, I’ll undergo an operation, my intestines need to be cut open, I’m ready. That’s how life goes.)

He then urged the public to be mindful of their health and have themselves checked even if they are not manifesting any symptoms.

Revillame first revealed his cancer scare on the March 24 live episode of Wowowin. He shared that he had his first medical checkup in two years and that his colonoscopy test showed that he has polyps in his stomach and colon, which is suspected by his doctors to be cancerous.

The host also clarified that he already had polyps in 2019 but unlike now, it was considered benign by his doctors at that time.

Revillame, 61, left GMA Network in February 2022. – Rappler.com