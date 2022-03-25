Wilma Doesnt and Gerick Parin are married

MARRIED. Wilma Doesnt and Gerick Parin tie the knot.

The couple tie the knot in Tagaytay

MANILA, Philippines – Wilma Doesnt and her longtime partner Gerick Parin are married.

Photos of their wedding were shared online by their guests, photographer ChuckShots, and on the Instagram page of her agency, Artist Circle Talent Management.

The wedding happened on Thursday, March 24, in Tagaytay.

Wilma and Gerick got engaged on her birthday in July 2021.

Wilma, who rose to fame as a model and actress in the 2000s, has three children from a previous relationship. – Rappler.com