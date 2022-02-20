’15 years ang hinintay ko’: Wilma Doesnt shares prenup photos with fiancé

PRENUP. Wilma Doesnt and Gerick Parin pose in a shoot ahead of their wedding.

MANILA, Philippines – Wilma Doesnt is ready to tie the knot with fiancé Gerick Livelo Parin.

In an Instagram post on Friday, February 18, the actress-model shared to the public photos from her prenuptial shoot, which was held at Camp Dagos, Daraitan in Tanay, Rizal.

“Finally, may maganda na kaming picture together na hindi ako basa! May mailalagay na ako sa wallet ko. 15 years ang hinintay ko para sa [picture] na ito. Salamat sa lahat ng tumulong sa amin,” she captioned the photo set.

(We finally have a good picture together where I’m not wet. I finally have something to put in my wallet. I’ve waited 15 years for this photo. Thank you to everyone who helped us.)

In true Wilma fashion, she also thanked the team behind the photoshoot in a funny manner, reminding them that she’s a model and not a rock climber. She also ended the post with the hashtag, #ItDoesntMatterIkawPaRin, an ode to her and her fiancé’s surnames.

Wilma got engaged to her longtime non-showbiz partner Gerick in July 2021, saying that it was “the best birthday gift ever.”

Wilma has three children from past relationships, Asiana, Emilia, and Araion. Wilma first rose to fame in the 2000s as a comedienne, actor, and model. – Rappler.com