Thai star Win Metawin is headed to Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino Thai drama fans! Thai actor Win Metawin is coming to the Philippines for his first solo fan meeting.

Local concert promoter PULP Live World announced on Friday, May 12, that Metawin will be meeting his fans on June 11 at the New Frontier Theater.

You know it’s a real win when you get to be together with @winmetawin even if it’s just for one magical night. Catch Thai heartthrob live for WIN 1st Solo Fan Meeting in Manila on June 11 at the @NewFrontierPh. Check out the seat plan and awesome exclusive fan benefits to take… pic.twitter.com/QDqwy7n8Xx — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) May 12, 2023

Tickets range from P3,500 for Balcony B seats to P11,500 for the VIP A section. Additional perks such as a raffle for a signed poster and photo session with the actor are also included depending on each ticket tier.

Tickets will be available starting May 20, 12 pm via Ticketnet’s website and outlets nationwide.

The June fan meeting will be Metawin’s first solo event in the Philippines. He previously visited the country in November 2022 with cast members of F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers for the Manila leg of their Shooting Star tour.

Metawin is best known for his role in the Boys’ Love series 2gether and Still 2gether with Bright Vachirawit. His other acting projects include F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, Devil Sister, and Good Old Days. – Rappler.com