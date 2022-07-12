WINNER to temporarily stop music show promotions after Yoon suffers ankle injury

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group WINNER will temporarily take a break from promotions after its leader Yoon sustained an ankle injury during the group’s HOLIDAY IN THE CITY guerrilla performance, YG Entertainment announced on Monday, July 11.

Yoon reportedly felt discomfort in his ankle after the event and was taken to a nearby hospital for examination. “While there will be no difficulties in his daily life, we received the doctor’s diagnosis that he temporarily needs rest,” the agency said in its official statement according to a translated Soompi report.

The whole group will be sitting out of the rest of the week’s scheduled music shows as a result. However, YG Entertainment has decided to proceed with shows that do not require much movement to let Yoon “keep his promise to fans.”

“We plan to discuss future music show appearances depending on the artist’s recovery status and would appreciate it if you could understand this aspect with an open mind,” YG Entertainment added.

The group just made its long-awaited comeback after almost two years on July 5 with a music video for their HOLIDAY EP’s title track “I LOVE U.”

WINNER is a four-member boy group that was formed by YG Entertainment’s survival show WIN: Who is Next. The group officially debuted on August 17, 2014, with the full-length album 2014 S/S. Vocalist Taehyun left the group and terminated his contract with YG Entertainment in 2016. Its remaining members are Jinu, Mino, Hoony, and Yoon. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.