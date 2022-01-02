Winwyn Marquez expecting baby girl

MANILA, Philippines – Winwyn Marquez and her non-showbiz partner are soon-to-be parents of a baby girl.

The beauty queen released her gender reveal vlog on Friday, December 31, in which she and her partner are seen cheering when the gender of their baby was revealed. Winwyn’s parents, Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno, were present during the event.

“2021 gave me the best things despite our situation now…. Aside from the blessings I received from work, God gave me a partner who gives me infinite love and support and a baby to complete our family,” she wrote. “We can’t wait to meet you my love.”

Throughout the eight-minute vlog, Winwyn kept her partner’s face blurred. It was in February 2020 when she revealed that she was in a relationship, but she has kept her partner’s identity private since then.

The Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 titleholder first announced her pregnancy on December 18. She also explained why she chose to keep quiet about her pregnancy despite rumors already circulating.

“I still want to keep some things private for us and I hope you understand. I want you all to know that I am super happy for this blessing at this special time in my life. I am still getting used to the changes in my body, but I am excited that in a few months, we will meet our little baby,” she said. – Rappler.com