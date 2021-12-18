The actress and beauty queen is expecting her first child with her non-showbiz partner

MANILA, Philippines – Winwyn Marquez is pregnant with her first child.

The actress and beauty queen shared the news in a video on her YouTube channel called “The Start of a New Chapter.”

In the video, Winwyn is seen sharing the news to her family, including her parents, actors Alma Moreno and Joey Marquez.

“Yes, there it is. I am so happy. Me and my partner, we’re both so happy, my family, everyone, super saya namin (we’re super happy),” she said.

“I’m so excited for this part of our life and for this chapter to start,” she added.

In the video description, Winwyn explained that she chose to keep quiet about her pregnancy despite rumors already circulating.

“I just wanted to enjoy it with my family and loved ones without people dipping their toes into our business,” she said.

She said that she took a leave from work after being advised to rest. She also said that she was able to navigate schedules after Nelia – her first movie playing the title role – was included in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival lineup.

“I am taking it day by day…. Yes, there are still episodes of bad nausea, dizziness, and that I get tired easily, but I always try to listen to my body (as my doctors have been telling me) – to avoid stress and make sure that I am in a safe environment and not push anything out of my limit,” she said.

“I may not share much information about my pregnancy yet as I still want to keep some things private for us and I hope you understand. I want you all to know that I am super happy for this blessing at this special time in my life, I am still getting used to the changes in my body, but I am excited that in a few months, we will meet our little baby. Please pray for our little family and pray that everything will be safe,” she said.

Winwyn is currently in a relationship with a non-showbiz partner. She revealed that she was in a relationship in February but has kept her partner’s identity private.

She was previously in a three-year relationship with actor Mark Herras, which ended in 2019. – Rappler.com