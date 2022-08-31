WJSN’s Exy and SeolA recovering from minor car accident

Starship Entertainment says the two members don't have any fractures but are suffering from muscle pain and bruises

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group WJSN members Exy and SeolA were involved in a minor car accident, their agency Starship Entertainment announced Wednesday, August 31.

According to the statement, as translated by a Soompi report, the two were on their way to a scheduled activity in a province when the accident occurred.

“Neither the members nor the manager were seriously injured, and they quickly moved to the emergency room for diagnosis and treatment. After a thorough examination, both members had no fractures but needed additional treatment and time to rest due to muscle pain and bruises,” the label said.

Starship Entertainment added that they will prioritize the members’ recovery and their schedule will be adjusted accordingly to their stability and recovery.

WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls, debuted as a 12-member group under Starship Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment in February 2016. The 13th member, Yeonjung, was added to the group in July 2016. The group is currently promoting with 10 members, as Chinese members Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, and Xuanyi are having activities in China.

Their discography includes “As You Wish,” “Save Me, Save You,” “Secret,” and “Last Sequence.” – Rappler.com