WJSN declared as ‘Queendom 2’ winners

The group is also currently preparing for a comeback in July

MANILA, Philippines – WJSN has officially been crowned as the winner of MNET’s reality survival show Queendom 2 on Thursday, June 2.

The girl group racked up a total of 81,020 final votes to reign supreme. Meanwhile, LOONA came in second place with 77,988 votes.

WJSN also went up against VIVIZ, Hyolyn, Kep1er, and Brave Girls.

Queendom 2 is a competition where six popular girl groups and female solo artists all release comeback singles at the exact same time to determine which one comes out on top. Its first season aired in 2019.

Winners are declared by weighing the scores the contestants garner in various categories. With a maximum of 100,000 points, 40,000 of these votes must come from each team’s total scores in the first three rounds. The remaining 60,000 points come from fans’ choice voting (5,000), the contestants’ video scores (5,000), their songs’ ranks on the charts (20,000), and live voting on the finale (30,000).

Only a day after WJSN was named the overall winner, the girl group announced that they would be having a comeback on July 5, Tuesday, at 6 pm KST. – with reports from Juno Reyes/ Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern