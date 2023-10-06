Wonder Girls member Yubin and tennis player Kwon Soon-woo break up

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Former Wonder Girls member Yubin has confirmed her split with South Korean professional athlete Kwon Soon-woo through her agency rrr Entertainment. The company relayed the news to media outlets on Thursday, October 5.

“It is true that Yubin [and Kwon Soon-woo] recently broke up. They decided to remain as friends who cheer each other on,” Soompi quoted the agency as saying.

Rumors of their breakup first circulated when fans noticed that their couple photos on Instagram had been taken down. The two are also currently not following each other on the platform.

Yubin, 35, and Kwon, 25, confirmed their relationship in May, drawing mixed reactions from netizens due to their nine-year age gap. The Perfume singer’s romance with the top-ranking tennis player marked the first time she has ever shared her dating life publicly.

Yubin, who is also known by her real name Kim Yu-bin, still showed support for Kwon in September by liking his written apology following his on-court outburst and refusal to shake hands with his opponent after an Asian Games tennis match in Hangzhou, China.

Kwon ranked a career-high 52nd in the singles category of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) in 2021. He has appeared in several major tennis tournaments and has also represented South Korea in the Davis Cup.

Yubin rose to fame as a member of K-pop girl group Wonder Girls, known for hits such as “Tell Me” and “Nobody.” A year after the group disbanded in 2017, Yubin made her solo debut with the song “Lady.” She founded her own label and agency rrr Entertainment in 2020, where she released her 2021 single “Perfume.” – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.