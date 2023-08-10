Yasmien Kurdi’s mom gets discharged from hospital

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘Thank you God for being with us through the hard times and giving us strength to keep going,’ the actress wrote

MANILA, Philippines – Yasmien Kurdi caught netizens up on her mother Miriam Ong-Yuson’s health status in an Instagram post made on Tuesday, August 8.

“[May go home] na kami ni mama (Mama and I may go home already),” she wrote in the caption.

Her update was accompanied with pictures of herself, her mother, and the medical team that assisted them during her mother’s confinement at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI).

She opted to conceal her mother’s face with emoji stickers.

The 34-year-old actress expressed her gratitude to the NKTI’s staff for their support.

“Thank you sa lahat ng doctors at nurses na [nag-alaga] kay mama [dito] sa NKTI (Thank you to the doctors and nurses who took care of my mom during her stay at the NKTI),” her caption read.

“Thank you God for being with us through the hard times and giving us strength to keep going,” she added.

In a previous version of the post, the StarStruck alumna revealed that her mother would be undergoing hemodialysis while waiting for a kidney donor. The caption has been edited since.

Mayo Clinic describes hemodialysis as a process wherein “a machine filters wastes, salts, and fluid from your blood.” This is done when someone’s kidneys are no longer functioning the way they are supposed to.

The actress did not share her mother’s exact diagnosis.

In a 2014 interview with Philippine Daily Inquirer, she explained that her mother’s kidney problems were the reason she took a two-year break from showbiz and pursued studies in nursing. She graduated magna cum laude from Arellano University with a degree in political science in 2019.

Kurdi is known for starring in Encantadia, and the remakes of Saan Darating Ang Umaga? and Babangon Ako’t Dudurugin Kita. She has also released two studio albums, In the Name of Love and Love is All I Need. – with additional reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.