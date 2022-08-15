‘I’m cozy with who I am’: Yassi Pressman fires back at article on her weight gain

'Women (and men) can be whatever size they wanna be,' says Yassi

MANILA, Philippines – Yassi Pressman fired back at a news article that pointed out her apparent weight gain, saying that she has no issues with her figure.

Pressman shared a screenshot of an article titled “Yassi lumobo tiyan, lumapad balakang (Yassi’s stomach grows bigger, hips get wider),” which claimed that the actress would have to worry about slimming down again right after a successful weight loss journey in 2021.

The show business tabloid proceeded to say that Pressman had been so preoccupied with her newly Instagram-official relationship with entrepreneur Jon Semira that she forgot to maintain her physique in the process.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, August 13, the actress reacted to the article. With Beyoncé’s “COZY” playing in the background, Pressman then danced in front of a screenshot of the malicious article to signify that comments about her weight will no longer faze her.

“I’m comfortable in my skin, I’m cozy with who I am,” she captioned her Instagram post, quoting the Beyoncé track. “[Girl], just do you. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

“Women (and men) can be whatever size they wanna be. But thanks for the compliment,” she added.

Pressman, 27, is best known for her roles in the ABS-CBN prime time television series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano and the films More Than Blue, Camp Sawi, and Diary ng Panget, among others. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.