‘Lucky to have you’: Yassi Pressman introduces rumored new boyfriend on Instagram

The Filipina actress shares a sweet snapshot of her and rumored boyfriend Jon Semira kissing in Amsterdam

MANILA, Philippines – Jowa reveal? Actress Yassi Pressman took to Instagram on Thursday, July 21, to publicly wish her rumored boyfriend a happy birthday with a sweet, black-and-white snapshot of the two kissing in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

“Happy birthday,” the Ang Probinsyano star wrote. “So happy with where life has brought us, so lucky to have you calm my anxieties, hold my hand, push me to become better, [and] empower me.”

Her seemingly now-IG-official boyfriend is entrepreneur Jon Semira, who manages four different business ventures, such as PRESIDENTIAL PAWS, Wavee Works, RedKey Lakehouse, and Players Elite Guild, which was founded by Pressman.

“I promise to keep giving [you] surprise cheek kisses at random times of the day even when [you] think I’m kulit,” Pressman, 27, continued.

Many of the couple’s celebrity friends also commented under the Diary ng Panget actress’ post to greet Semira, including Liza Soberano, Alex Gonzaga, Iza Calzado, Marco Gumabao, Gab Valenciano, and Donnalyn Bartolome, among others.

Pressman is a 27-year-old actress best known for her roles in the films Camp Sawi, Diary ng Panget, and the ABS-CBN teleserye FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.

Although she was previously rumored to be romantically involved with her Ang Probinsyano co-star Coco Martin, she has since denied the claims. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.