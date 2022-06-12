YERIN to hold fansign event in Manila

Now is your chance to meet Yerin!

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean idol Yerin is bringing her ARIA fan sign event to the Philippines on July 22 at the New Frontier Theater.

“Introducing the first K-pop fansign-only event in the Philippines,” event organizer CDM Entertainment announced.

To join the event, fans must buy at least one set of Aria albums. One set is composed of two albums, the day and night version, and is worth P3,000 per set.

All albums should be bought via CDM Entertainment’s website from Saturday, June 11, to Friday, July 1, midnight. Winners will be announced on July 3, 6 pm.

If a fan is among the top six spenders, the fan is guaranteed a selfie with the K-pop star using your own cell phone, a fansign slot, and a front row seat. Meanwhile, for the top seven to 12 spenders, they’re also guaranteed a fansign slot and front row seat, but the solo photo op with the artist will be taken by the official photographer.

Other perks also include having signed albums, a signed Polaroid, and a goodbye session. Detailed information about the fansign event can be found on CDM Entertainment’s post.

Yerin made her debut with GFRIEND in 2015, but all six members of the girl group left their agency Source Music in May 2021.

In May 2022, Yerin made her debut as a solo artist with the release of Aria. – Rappler.com