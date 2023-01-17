Zanjoe Marudo confirms he’s dating Ria Atayde

The couple has been spotted on each other's social media

MANILA, Philippines – Not that it’s a secret anymore, but Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde are a couple, with the actor finally speaking about their relationship on Tuesday, January 17.

Zanjoe was a guest on Karen Davila’s Headstart to speak about his upcoming drama series Dirty Linen, alongside co-star Janine Gutierrez.

Towards the end of the interview, Karen asked Zanjoe if he was in a new relationship, to which he responded: “Yes, parang it’s out in the open naman na (it’s already out in the open), so yes.”

Karen then followed up with a question about marriage, which had Zanjoe laughing and replying: “Sobra akong nage-enjoy ngayon sa sitwasyon ng buhay ko, sa career ko, sa personal life, pero siyempre, ‘yung mga ganyang bagay, masyado pang personal.”

(I am really enjoying my situation right now, in life, in my career, in my personal life, but of course, those things are still too personal.)

Zanjoe, 40, and Ria, 30, first sparked relationship rumors in August 2022, when they were snapped together in New York. Months later, Ria’s mother Sylvia revealed that the two were dating.

While the couple have kept mostly quiet about their relationship, the two have been open about each other on social media. Both Zanjoe and Ria shared photos of them traveling to Japan together with their fellow actors Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, and Joshua Garcia. Ria has also tagged Zanjoe in snaps from a family get-together over the holidays. – Rappler.com