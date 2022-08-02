LOOK: Zia Quizon introduces husband 

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Zia Quizon has finally introduced her husband to her followers, weeks after tying the knot.

“Proof of husband. (Now if you will please excuse us – that’s enough internet for a while),” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 31, alongside a photo of her with her husband.

She also expressed her gratitude to those who have been part of their journey as a couple, before ending her post with her partner’s surname. “Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of our – and all – love. See you around, Mr. and Mrs. Rahul (apparently),” she said.

Zia first hinted she was getting married in a post in early July, writing a poem for her late father Dolphy Quizon.

Speculations that she had officially wed were sparked when her mother and veteran singer Zsa Zsa Padilla flew to Serbia with Zia to celebrate her “special day.”

Zia then responded to these rumors by confirming her marriage with a photo of her and her husband’s wedding rings. “Proof of wife (for all Marites [pl.] ‘concerned’),” she wrote. In a separate post, Zia also paid tribute to her in-laws and her mom, thanking them for making “all of this possible.”

Zia is the youngest daughter of Zsa Zsa and Dolphy. – Rappler.com