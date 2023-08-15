LOOK: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Forever starts now,' says the '500 Days of Summer' actress

MANILA, Philippines – New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers host Jonathan Scott are ready to tie the knot after four years of dating.

The actress made the announcement on Tuesday, August 15, sharing a photo of them posing with her engagement ring.

“Forever starts now,” she wrote.

According to PEOPLE, Scott proposed to Deschanel during a family trip to Scotland. The actress’ two children, Elsie and Charlie, were also reportedly present during the proposal.

Deschanel and Scott first met in August 2019 while shooting an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. They first confirmed their relationship in September 2019.

Deschanel, who is also known for her roles in 500 Days of Summer and Elf, was previously married to producer Jacob Pechenik and Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. She shares children Elsie and Charlie with Pechenik.

Meanwhile, Scott was also previously married to flight coordinator Kelsy Ully. He was also previously in a relationship with producer Jacinta Kuznetsov. – Rappler.com