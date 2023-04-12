‘Zombie Detective’ star Jung Chae-yull dies at 26

Jung also appeared in the Korean movie 'Deep' and series 'I Have Not Done My Best'

MANILA, Philippines – Korean model-actress Jung Chae-yull, known for her appearance in Zombie Detective, passed away on Tuesday, April 11. She was 26.

Her death was confirmed by her agency, Management S, although they did not specify the cause of her death.

“Please wish for Jung Chae-yull, who had always been earnest in her pursuit of acting, to rest in peace in a warm place,” the statement reads, according to a translation by entertainment portal Soompi.

The agency also asked the public to refrain from making speculations on Jung’s passing.

Jung was in the midst of filming Wedding Impossible, a series adaptation of the hit web novel of the same name. According to Soompi, the production crew immediately halted the filming following the news of her passing.

Jung made her debut as a model in the 2016 reality survival series Devil’s Runway. She started her acting career through the 2018 film Deep.

She also appeared in the series Zombie Detective and I Have Not Done My Best. – Rappler.com