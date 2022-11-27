Christmas concert featuring neuro-diverse adults premieres December 3

PRESS RELEASE: 30 young adults with autism and other developmental disabilities have been hard at work, rehearsing and video-taping their numbers for their upcoming online musical concert

Over the past two months, 30 young adults with autism and other developmental disabilities have been hard at work, rehearsing and video-taping their numbers for their upcoming online musical concert My True Colors. Known as the Gentle Giants, the performers are beneficiaries of the Boundless Possibilities Foundation, Inc., (BPFI) a non-profit group that seeks to provide neuro-diverse adults with venues for community inclusion and productivity.

In My True Colors, the performers will use music and art to tell their individual stories. The concert theme recognizes that differently-abled persons have unique and interesting personalities, experiences, and talents that, when put together, become a beautiful kaleidoscope worth sharing and appreciating. True Colors premieres on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 8 pm on BPFI’s Facebook page.

My True Colors is the third virtual concert of the Gentle Giants, and follows last year’s highly successful Pana-panahon, which was followed by thousands of viewers from over the world. While Pana-panahon narrated the story of the Gentle Giants from their parents’ perspective, My True Colors focuses the spotlight on the Gentle Giants themselves as they share their own stories.

Proceeds from the musical concert will be used for the program offerings of BPFI, consisting mainly of community-based activities in music, art, and sports while offering opportunities in entrepreneurship and supported employment. Over the longer term, the Foundation also hopes to put up a one-stop center which would offer broader services to address the wide-ranging needs of its beneficiaries. – Rappler.com