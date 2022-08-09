Cinemalaya 2022 to screen films in Ayala Malls Cinemas, SM Cinemas

MANILA, Philippines – Cinemalaya Foundation and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) have partnered with Ayala Malls Cinemas and SM Cinemas for the special screenings of the 18th Cinemalaya competition films.

Starting Wednesday, August 10, to Tuesday, August 16, five branches of Ayala Malls Cinemas will participate in the film screening – Glorietta, TriNoma, Manila Bay, Capitol Central Bacolod, and CDO Centrio. Meanwhile, SM Megamall, SM City Baguio, SM City Clark, SM City Dasmariñas, and SM City Legazpi will be the ones participating under SM Cinemas.

The 18th edition of the festival offers a diverse lineup of 11 full-length and 12 short films with the theme of “Breaking Through The Noise.”

The competing entries for Cinemalaya 2022 include:

Full-length films

12 Weeks by Anna Isabelle Matutina

Angkas (The Backride) by Rainerio C. Yamson II

Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin? (Tell Her) by Real S. Florido

Batsoy by Ronald Espinosa Batallones

Blue Room by Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan

Bula sa Langit (Trigger) by Sheenly Gener

Ginhawa (Solace) by Christian Paolo Lat

Kaluskos (Rustles) by Roman S. Perez Jr.

Kargo (Cargo) by TM Malones

Retirada (The Retiree) by Milo Alto Paz and Cynthia Cruz-Paz

The Baseball Player by Carlo Obispo

Shorts A and B features:

Ampangabagat nin Talakba ha Likol (It’s Raining Frogs Outside) by Maria Estela Paiso

Black Rainbow by Zig Dulay

City of Flowers by Xeph Suarez

Dikit by Gabriela Serrano

Distance by Dexter Paul de Jesus

Duwa-Duwa (The Play) by Nena Jana Achacoso

Kwits (Quits) by Raz dela Torre

Mata Kang Busay (Vision of The Falls) by Nińo B. Maldecir

Mga Handum nga Nasulat sa Baras (The Dreams That Are Written On The Sand) by Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay and Richard Jeroui Salvadico

See You, George! by Mark Moneda

Si Oddie by Maria Kydylee Torato

Roundtrip to Happiness by Claudia Fernardo

Additionally, three of the full-length feature films will have talkback sessions where the audience members can ask questions or give feedback about the film to the filmmakers, cast, creative, and production teams. Talkback sessions will be available on August 10 after the screenings of Ginhawa and Kargo at Megamall and Glorietta, respectively, and on August 11 at TriNoma for Retirada.

The film festival recently returned to on-site screenings after being forced to host the annual event online the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from mall screenings, the Cinemalaya 2022 films will also air at various venues at the CCP – where the festival was traditionally held before the pandemic – until August 14.

Screenings in select regional communities will be available from August 22 to 29, while an online run will be accessible from October 17 to 31 via the CCP Vimeo account.

Cinemalaya began in 2005 and has showcased over 1,000 works since by independent filmmakers. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.