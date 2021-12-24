Coldplay to stop making music in 2025

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says that after their 12th studio album in 2025 they will be touring

MANILA, Philippines – Coldplay frontman Chris Martin announced that the famous British synth-pop-rock band will be putting out their “last proper record,” their 12th album, in 2025.

In a BBC Radio 2 interview on Wednesday, December 22, he said that after 2025, the group will no longer be making new music, but touring instead. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then,” Martin said.

In an October NME interview, Martin said that the band had three more albums to go until their 12th, which would be their last record. He didn’t specify a date then.

Coldplay’s 9th album, Music of the Spheres, was released on October 15, 2021. It houses their recent hit singles “Higher Power” and “My Universe,” featuring K-pop sensation BTS. Their first album, Parachutes, debuted in 2000.

Coldplay is comprised of lead vocalist and pianist Chris Martin; lead guitarist Jonny Buckland; drummer Will Champion; and bassist Guy Berryman. They were recently nominated for Group of the Year and Best Rock/Alternative Act at the Brit Awards 2022.

The Grammy-winning alternative pop-rock band will be going on their Music of the Spheres world tour starting January 2022. It will be their first global stadium tour since their A Head Full of Dreams Tour from 2016 to 2017. – Rappler.com