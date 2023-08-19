6 local ‘coming-of-rage’ films that redefine Filipino youth’s growing pains 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Coming-of-age movies have long secured a soft spot in my movie-watching habits. Blame relatability or even delusion, but my fondness is all thanks to how it is able to encompass many genres and complex emotions.

Even the most niche coming-of-age stories are compelling enough to have viewers not only invite retrospection on their developmental years, but are also able to reel them into a film’s journey and supposed make-believe world.

These films are almost always bittersweet, and at times, simmering with untapped rage. Unlike our Western counterparts, Filipino cinema offers quite a substantial amount of the latter.

Because growing up is not solely about campus antics, changing bodies, family dilemmas, or even first love. Here, these harsh realities of life overstay their welcome as simple one-off lessons.

In coming-of-rage, slice-of-life gets a dash of social commentary. Ranging from financial woes, scarce opportunities, societal standards, and manipulative grown-ups, these stories serve as a sore reminder of the times we live in. That young Filipinos’ supposedly unfounded angst is more than just a phase. For the most part, it can be one hell of a hopeless pit.

Here are a few of my favorite Filipino coming-of-rage films:

2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten (2016)

Play Video

Set in the aftermath of the Mt. Pinatubo eruption, timid loner and achiever Felix is promoted from mere observer to unwilling accomplice. Khalil Ramos’ character is inducted into a slew of what is initially your typical teenage scuffles, courtesy of the alluring and mysterious Filipino-American Snyder brothers. At its core, 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten is director Petersen Vargas’ entrancing portrayal of teenagers yearning for better circumstances, and the twisted games some would play to get there.

Available on iWantTFC.

Kalel, 15 (2019)

Play Video

One of the darker features on this list, Kalel, 15 is an entirely black-and-white film that follows the titular character as he navigates youth, family, and poverty in the wake of his HIV diagnosis. At his meek age, standout Elijah Canlas’ Kalel is driven not only by survival but by his desires no matter how impractical they may seem. Because at the end of the day, he is simply just a teenager. Nevertheless, the film is unrelenting and raw yet never glorifies its adversity, a balance director Jun Robles Lana pulls off seamlessly.

Available on Netflix.

Moral (1982)

Play Video

A film ahead of its time, late National Artist for Film Marilou Diaz-Abaya’s Moral strings together a free-flowing narrative of a female barkada hailing from various backgrounds as they come to their own starting families, building romantic relationships, kickstarting careers, and more. The film follows Joey, Kathy, Sylvia, and Marites as they go through an era not-so-suited for outspoken women like them while learning to find strength within themselves and each other, flaws and all. A perfect movie for teenage Filipinas in their 20s, if you ask me.

Available on iWantTFC.

Fan Girl (2020)

Play Video

Who could forget the hype surrounding this daring Antonette Jadaone movie circa 2020? Its well-deserved recognition is powered by both the transformative Paulo Avelino and breakthrough star Charlie Dizon. The tension is more than palpable in this cautionary tale, playing off themes of fanaticism that remain all the more relevant today. Beyond love teams that is. Fan Girl is self-aware of its tropes, building satire from a teenage girl’s wonder that is slowly but surely waning. “Never meet your idols,” they say. And here is why.

Available on Netflix.

Respeto (2017)

Play Video

A young rapper who attempts to write his way out of his conditions strikes a friendship with an old poet haunted by his traumatic past. Respeto boasts a catchy rhythm, from its well-paced plot down to its heated rap sequences. A glaring microcosm of our country’s state, Treb Monteras II pens a tale that leaves a similar – if not a larger – void after watching this time around. The performance-driven piece is a must-watch for those like me who are drawn by snappy dialogue, but absolutely stay for the suspenseful final act.

Available on Netflix.

Edward (2019)

Play Video

For a relatively lighter watch (Though fair warning, tears will most definitely be shed!), Edward centers on a young man tasked to look after his sick father in an undermanned and overpopulated public hospital which he then treats as his playground. The film ticks off all the quintessential ingredients for a coming-of-age film. From puppy love to playful hijinks, Thop Nazareno helms the story with a beating heart. In Edward, not only is youth fleeting but so is life, reminding us to put up a fight or at the very least, make light of the bumpy ride.

Available on iWantTFC. – Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.