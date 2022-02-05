Dakota Johnson to play Madame Web in Sony Marvel Universe

MANILA, Philippines – 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson is reportedly joining the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters as female superhero Madame Web for the studio’s upcoming first standalone female superhero film.

According to Variety and Deadline, the 32-year-old actress hasn’t signed the contract yet, but is currently in talks to confirm her role. This will be Sony’s first film adaptation of a comic book featuring a solo woman. It will be written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius), and directed by S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders).

Madame Web was first introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #210 issue in the 1980s. She is a blind, old, and paralyzed clairvoyant mutant who has telepathic and precognitive abilities. Considered a key in the interconnected multiverse, Madame Web helped predict the future of multiple generations of Spidey superheroes. She is linked to a web-like machine chair for life support.

In August 2019, Sony and Disney inked a partnership on the Spider-Man franchise – Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige would still be the producer of the Spider-Man solo films and Holland would appear in the crossover MCU films.

Aside from Sony’s latest blockbuster hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, the studio had released other films that are part of the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters: Venom (2018), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2020), and Morbius (2022). – Rappler.com