WATCH: The official ‘Darna’ trailer is out!

The series is set to premiere in August

MANILA, Philippines – The action-packed official trailer for the upcoming Darna series is out, giving viewers a better look at Jane de Leon as the beloved superhero.

In this version of the Darna story, a young girl named Narda (Jane) doesn’t happen upon the magical stone that gives her superpowers – she inherits it from her mother (Iza Calzado), who was Darna before her.

Play Video

Narda grows up to become a policewoman, ignoring her superhero legacy. But as powerful otherworldly forces wreak havoc on earth, she finds herself tapping into her powers again to save mankind.

The trailer shows Darna in her full ass-kicking glory, and also gives us a glimpse of Joshua Garcia as Narda’s police colleague, and Janella Salvador as her archnemesis, Valentina.

Directed by Chito Roño, Darna is set to premiere in August. – Rappler.com