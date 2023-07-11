Entertainment
Rappler.com

May the best drag queen win! ‘Drag Race Philippines’ introduces season 2 queens

Courtesy of World of Wonder

The series premieres on August 2

MANILA, Philippines – Racers, start your engines! Drag Race Philippines has revealed the queens competing for its upcoming second season.

In a tweet on Tuesday, July 11, the show shared its beach-themed Meet The Queens video, saying “[Drag Race Philippines] is BACK and HOTTER than ever!”

This season features 12 contestants, including a call center agent, an Adele impersonator, three transgender queens, and several stalwarts of the Philippine drag scene.

Arizona Brandy
Courtesy of World of Wonder
Astrid Mercury
Courtesy of World of Wonder
Bernie
Courtesy of World of Wonder
Captivating Katkat
Courtesy of World of Wonder
DeeDee Marié Holliday
Courtesy of World of Wonder
Hana Beshie
Courtesy of World of Wonder
Matilduh
Courtesy of World of Wonder
M1ss Jade So
Courtesy of World of Wonder
Nicole Pardaux
Courtesy of World of Wonder
ØV CÜNT
Courtesy of World of Wonder
Tiny Deluxe
Courtesy of World of Wonder
Veruschka Levels
Courtesy of World of Wonder

Paolo Ballesteros will be returning to host, while Kaladkaren and Jiggly Caliente will be coming back as judges.

Drag Race Philippines premieres on HBO Go on August 2. – Rappler.com

