May the best drag queen win! ‘Drag Race Philippines’ introduces season 2 queens

The series premieres on August 2

MANILA, Philippines – Racers, start your engines! Drag Race Philippines has revealed the queens competing for its upcoming second season.

In a tweet on Tuesday, July 11, the show shared its beach-themed Meet The Queens video, saying “[Drag Race Philippines] is BACK and HOTTER than ever!”

This season features 12 contestants, including a call center agent, an Adele impersonator, three transgender queens, and several stalwarts of the Philippine drag scene.

Arizona Brandy

Astrid Mercury

Bernie

Captivating Katkat

DeeDee Marié Holliday

Hana Beshie

Matilduh

M1ss Jade So

Nicole Pardaux

ØV CÜNT

Tiny Deluxe

Veruschka Levels

Paolo Ballesteros will be returning to host, while Kaladkaren and Jiggly Caliente will be coming back as judges.

Drag Race Philippines premieres on HBO Go on August 2. – Rappler.com