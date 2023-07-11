May the best drag queen win! ‘Drag Race Philippines’ introduces season 2 queens

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Racers, start your engines! Drag Race Philippines has revealed the queens competing for its upcoming second season.
In a tweet on Tuesday, July 11, the show shared its beach-themed Meet The Queens video, saying “[Drag Race Philippines] is BACK and HOTTER than ever!”
This season features 12 contestants, including a call center agent, an Adele impersonator, three transgender queens, and several stalwarts of the Philippine drag scene.
Arizona Brandy
Astrid Mercury
Bernie
Captivating Katkat
DeeDee Marié Holliday
Hana Beshie
Matilduh
M1ss Jade So
Nicole Pardaux
ØV CÜNT
Tiny Deluxe
Veruschka Levels
Paolo Ballesteros will be returning to host, while Kaladkaren and Jiggly Caliente will be coming back as judges.
Drag Race Philippines premieres on HBO Go on August 2. – Rappler.com
