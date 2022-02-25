WATCH: Ely Buendia performs at Leni Robredo campaign rally in Iloilo City

ELY BUENDIA. The musician voices his support for Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan as he performs at their campaign rally.

MANILA, Philippines – The Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan campaign rally in Iloilo City ended on a high note as rock icon Ely Buendia took to the stage and performed a set of Eraserheads classics.

The rally was held at the Iloilo Sports Complex on Friday, February 25.

The former Eraserheads frontman was the final performer of the night. He opened his set with “Alapaap,” then performed “Ligaya,” and “Pare Ko” to a full, cheering crowd as Leni and her daughters danced and sang along.

“Basta’t iboto niyo si Leni at si Kiko!” Ely ad-libbed as he wrapped up his performance.

Ely’s set is as close as fans can get to the Eraserheads reunion that the musician jokingly promised if Leni ran for president. In September 2021, he went viral for tweeting that the band would reunite “pag tumakbo si Leni (if Leni runs).”

Other celebrities who made an appearance at the rally were Kiko Pangilinan’s wife Sharon Cuneta, Edu Manzano, Cherry Pie Picache, Bituin Escalante, Gab Valenciano, Precious Lara Quigaman-Alcaraz, Ogie Diaz, JK Labajo, and Rivermaya. – Rappler.com