Fil-Am actress Ivory Aquino joins ‘Batgirl’ cast as transgender Alysia Yeoh

Alysia, Batgirl’s best friend, is the first ever trans character in a DC movie

MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Am actress Ivory Aquino is joining the cast of the upcoming film Batgirl as Alysia Yeoh, the first transgender character to appear in a DC movie.

The casting news was reported by Deadline on January 24.

In Batgirl, Alysia is the best friend of the title character Barbara Gordon, played by Leslie Grace. Also part of the cast are JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton, and Jacob Scipio.

Ivory was born and raised in the Philippines, before moving the United States in her teens. She is a niece of former president Corazon Aquino.

As a transgender woman herself, she is known for her portrayal of transgender activist Cecilia Chung in the 2017 docudrama When We Rise. She also appeared in Isabel Sandoval’s 2019 film Lingua Franca, and in the 2019 miniseries When They See Us. – Rappler.com